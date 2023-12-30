RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose bolt
December 30, 2023  12:45
image
Boeing has recommended airlines to conduct an inspection of their B737 Max fleet, after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance.
 
In a statement on Friday, Boeing said the issue identified on the particular airplane has been remedied.
 
In India three airlines -- Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India Express -- have B737 Max planes in their fleet.
 
Earlier on Thursday, the US aviation regulator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement, saying it was closely monitoring "targetted inspection," of Boeing 737 Max planes for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system.
 
"The issue identified on the particular airplane has been remedied. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending operators inspect their 737 MAX airplanes and inform us of any findings," Boeing said in the statement.
 
The aircraft maker said it has informed the FAA and will continue to keep the regulator aware of the progress.
 
Queries sent to SpiceJet and Air India Express remained unanswered while Akasa Air said that the issue has not impacted both its operating fleet and the aircraft deliveries so far.
 
"We have been made aware of this issue by Boeing. Like all operators around the world, and in accordance with our highest standards of safety, Akasa will be following the same checks and procedures that the manufacturer or regulator recommends," a Akasa Air spokesperson said in the statement on Saturday.
 
The airline further added, "our operating fleet and deliveries are not impacted so far."
 
Under consultation with it, the FAA in its Thursday statement said, Boeing has issued a Multi-Operator Message (MOM), urging operators of newer single-aisle airplanes to inspect specific tie rods that control rudder movement for possible loose hardware.
 
The FAA will remain in contact with Boeing and the airlines while the inspections are underway, the regulator said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Today Is Worse Than British Times'
'Today Is Worse Than British Times'

'Today, the BJP is using power in such a manner that they not only crush the Opposition, but even their own supporters can't rebel.'

SA pacer Coetzee to miss 2nd Test with injury
SA pacer Coetzee to miss 2nd Test with injury

No replacement has been named.

Pak yet to receive details of Indian contingent for Davis Cup tie
Pak yet to receive details of Indian contingent for Davis Cup tie

The PTF chief said there was a deadline for the AITA to send final arrival confirmation and if they didn't travel to Pakistan the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would consider the Davis Cup tie as forfeited, awarding full points...

Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US

The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, were found in their Dover mansion at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey said.

PCB to take up Rizwan's controversial dismissal with ICC
PCB to take up Rizwan's controversial dismissal with ICC

'I am not against technology in the game. But if it brings doubt and confusion, it is not acceptable. Some decisions were not understandable. The ball hitting the stumps is always out. I will never understand why there is an umpire's call.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances