Biden admin evades Congress for arms sale to Israel
December 30, 2023  08:20
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
In another move that sidesteps congressional approval, the Biden administration has authorised the immediate transfer of nearly $150 million in military equipment to Israel for its ongoing conflict with Hamas. 

It marks the second such bypass within the month, CNN reported.  

Secretary of State Antony Blinken apprised Congress of his emergency determination, allowing the prompt transfer of "155mm ancillary items, including fuzes, charges, and primers that make 155mm shells functional," as revealed by a state department spokesperson on Friday.  

Citing the urgency of Israel's defensive requirements, the spokesperson explained, "The secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer."  

The spokesperson said the additional items were added to previous sales, which "increased the total value of the sale to $147.5 million," according to CNN.  

Earlier this month, the administration expedited the sale of thousands of munitions to Israel, circumventing the standard 20-day review period typically granted to congressional committees. -- ANI
