Ayodhya airport completed in record 20-month's time: AAI chairman





Airports Authority of India undertook the development of Ayodhya Airport as per the MoU signed with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year.





The Uttar Pradesh government provided 821 acres of land for the development of Ayodhya Airport, according to a government release.





The AAI chairman asserted that air connectivity is important for Ayodhya adding that the Airport Authority is happy about the expansion.





"The airport has been built in Ayodhya and AAI has completed it in a record time of 20 months," Sanjeev Kumar said while speaking to ANI in Ayodhya.





"Air connectivity is important for Ayodhya. With more passenger flow, the connectivity will also improve in Ayodhya. We at Airport Authority are extremely excited about this expansion, I believe the people of Ayodhya are also happy. PM Modi will inaugurate it today," he added. -- ANI

As the temple town of Ayodhya preps up to expand air connectivity with its first airport ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandhir, the Airport Authority of India chairman Sanjeev Kumar affirmed that the construction was completed in a record time of 20 months.