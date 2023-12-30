After railway station, Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport

After inaugurating the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya.





Earlier, Airport Authority of India chairman Sanjeev Kumar affirmed that the construction was completed in a record time of 20 months.





Modi will also participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of ayodhya and its surrounding areas, and projects worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works across Uttar Pradesh.

This visit by the prime minister comes just ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The temple is currently under construction here, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister.