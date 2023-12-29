RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US envoys to India, Japan meet, discuss Quad
December 29, 2023  19:31
US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti
US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met his counterpart in Japan Rahm Emanuel and discussed the pivotal role of the Quad partnership. 

"I was delighted to meet Ambassador Emanuel to discuss the Quad partnership's pivotal role in rising to the defining challenges of our time. The United States will continue to work with India, Japan, and Australia to advance our shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive IndoPacific," Garcetti said on X. 

Emanuel, a former Mayor of Chicago, has worked closely with US Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and is presently serving as the US Ambassador to Japan. 

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between India, the US, Australia, and Japan to deepen economic, diplomatic, and military ties among the four countries. -- PTI
