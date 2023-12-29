RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ULFA inks peace pact with govt, to join mainstream
December 29, 2023  18:05
ULFA leaders with Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after signing peace pact./ANI on X
The pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom on Friday signed a peace accord with the central and Assam governments agreeing to shun violence and join the mainstream. 

The agreement, signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, came after 12 years of unconditional negotiations between the ULFA faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa and the government, officials said. 

The peace pact is expected to end decades old insurgency in Assam. 

However, the hardline faction of the ULFA headed by Paresh Baruah is not part of the agreement. 

Baruah is believed to be residing at a place along the China-Myanmar border. The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". 

Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990. -- PTI
