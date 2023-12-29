Tourists make beeline for Goa's beaches to ring in New Year





Lanes leading to beaches in Calangute, Candolim, Baga, and Vagator in North Goa have been witnessing traffic jams since December 25.





Hotels have witnessed more than 90 percent occupancy this season and will reach full occupancy on December 31, said a senior official from the state tourism department.





Goa has always been a preferred destination for New Year's Eve celebrations, he said.





Considering the heavy footfall of tourists, the Goa police have formed special teams of the local police, crime branch and forensic experts to check the sale and consumption of narcotic substances at holiday parties.





Superintendent of police (North) Nidhin Valsan said that the teams were carrying out strict checks along the coastal belt with the latest equipment to crack down on the sale and consumption of drugs. -- PTI

