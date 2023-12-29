Three injured in gas cylinder explosion in Odisha hospital





The incident took place at the Hi-Tech Hospital at Pandara this evening.





There was no patient and outsiders on the floor when the cylinder exploded, a hospital official said.





"The injured people are in the ICU," hospital CEO Jotirmay Panda told reporters.





"A cylinder burst when refrigerant gas was being pumped into the outdoor AC unit. Three employees of the hospital were injured and they are being treated," fire officer Abani Kumar Swain said. -- PTI

