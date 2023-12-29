RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three injured in gas cylinder explosion in Odisha hospital
December 29, 2023  21:37
At least three persons were injured after a cylinder used for filling refrigerant gas in air-conditioners exploded at a private hospital here on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place at the Hi-Tech Hospital at Pandara this evening. 

There was no patient and outsiders on the floor when the cylinder exploded, a hospital official said.

"The injured people are in the ICU," hospital CEO Jotirmay Panda told reporters.

"A cylinder burst when refrigerant gas was being pumped into the outdoor AC unit. Three employees of the hospital were injured and they are being treated," fire officer Abani Kumar Swain said. -- PTI
