Skeletal remains of five of family recovered from house in Karnataka
December 29, 2023  22:41
The skeletal remains of five members of a family were recovered from a house in Chitradurga district, the police said Friday. 

The skeletal remains are suspected to be that of a retired government executive engineer Jagannath Reddy (85), his wife Prema (80), daughter Triveni (62), sons Krishna (60) and Narendra (57), they said. 

However, the identity of the deceased could be ascertained only after forensic examination and the cause of death will be established through an autopsy, they added. 

While searching the house, police found an undated and unsigned note written in Kannada. 

It indicated that the family was considering taking the extreme step. 

The exact content of the note cannot be disclosed as it is a matter of investigation, the police said. 

As per preliminary inquiry, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide but cannot ascertain anything at this point of time because the investigation is still in its initial stage, officials said. -- PTI
