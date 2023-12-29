RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Several trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi
December 29, 2023  23:14
File image
File image
As Delhi continues to remain under the grip of dense fog, several trains have been delayed in the city due to obstructed visibility on Friday.  

Speaking to ANI, Deepti, a passenger said, "All the trains have been delayed. The station is so crowded and there is heavy traffic jam outside."  

Earlier in the day, Delhites woke up to a hazy morning as the cold wave maintained its grip in Northern India.  

Although the fog conditions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport improved slightly; the lowest visibility was recorded at 150 meters, while the runway visual range is in at a range of 400 meters to 800 meters, as per the India meteorological department.  

Due to the thick fog, several flights in the Delhi Airport were delayed. 

The low visibility also delayed the arrival and departure of several Delh-bound trains.  

Passengers complained of difficulties and inconvenience caused due to delays in flights and trains.  

Mohd Shahrukh, a passenger, complained that his flight was delayed by three hours.  

The low visibility on roads due to the presence of fog also posed a challenge for the morning commuters.  -- ANI                        
