Sent documents to Pak to extradite Hafiz Saeed: MEA





Allowing the radical outfits including Hafiz Saeed's son to contest polls in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi that Pakistan has been indulging in the mainstreaming of "radical outfits" as a part of its state policy, adding that India continues to monitor the situation as it has "serious security implications" for regional security.





Notably, Saeed, who is a UN-proscribed terrorist is the founder of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba.





He was the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and is wanted in India in numerous cases.





He said that India has conveyed the request with all relevant supporting documents.





Addressing the weekly briefing, Bagchi said, "The person in question (Hafiz Saeed) is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case."





"We have been flagging the issue of activities that he's been wanted for. This is a recent request," he added. -- ANI

