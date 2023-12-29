RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sent documents to Pak to extradite Hafiz Saeed: MEA
December 29, 2023  20:05
26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed/File image
26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed/File image
India has conveyed a request to the Pakistan government regarding the extradition of 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to India for facing trial in a particular case, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.  

Allowing the radical outfits including Hafiz Saeed's son to contest polls in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi that Pakistan has been indulging in the mainstreaming of "radical outfits" as a part of its state policy, adding that India continues to monitor the situation as it has "serious security implications" for regional security. 

Notably, Saeed, who is a UN-proscribed terrorist is the founder of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba. 

He was the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and is wanted in India in numerous cases.  

He said that India has conveyed the request with all relevant supporting documents.  

Addressing the weekly briefing, Bagchi said, "The person in question (Hafiz Saeed) is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case."  

"We have been flagging the issue of activities that he's been wanted for. This is a recent request," he added. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances