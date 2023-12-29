RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM's Ayodhya visit: ATS, NSG, 2,200 cops deployed
December 29, 2023  11:34
PM Modi lays the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in 2020
PM Modi lays the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in 2020
A huge security net has been thrown on Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit tomorrow. During his visit to Ayodhya, Modi will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone said that high-level arrangements meeting the recruitments of PM's security have been made ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the district adding that Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG) among other security forces have been deployed.

He said that a rehearsal of PM Modi's roadshow will be done today to oversee the arrangements.

"We are monitoring all areas with drones. To improve the traffic system, a traffic diversion plan has also been made," the ADG said.

"Three DIG, 17 SP, 38 Additional SP, 82 Deputy SP, 90 Inspector, 325 Sub Inspector, 35 Female Sub Inspector, 2000 Constable, 14 Company PAC, 6 Company CRPF will be deployed as part of the security," ADG Mordia added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking stock of the preparations of security arrangements before the Prime Minister's visit.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is camping in Ayodhya for three days to look after preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances