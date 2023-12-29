PM's Ayodhya visit: ATS, NSG, 2,200 cops deployed





Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone said that high-level arrangements meeting the recruitments of PM's security have been made ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the district adding that Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG) among other security forces have been deployed.





He said that a rehearsal of PM Modi's roadshow will be done today to oversee the arrangements.





"We are monitoring all areas with drones. To improve the traffic system, a traffic diversion plan has also been made," the ADG said.





"Three DIG, 17 SP, 38 Additional SP, 82 Deputy SP, 90 Inspector, 325 Sub Inspector, 35 Female Sub Inspector, 2000 Constable, 14 Company PAC, 6 Company CRPF will be deployed as part of the security," ADG Mordia added.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking stock of the preparations of security arrangements before the Prime Minister's visit.





Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is camping in Ayodhya for three days to look after preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

A huge security net has been thrown on Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit tomorrow. During his visit to Ayodhya, Modi will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.