PM to inaugurate Rs 15000-cr projects in Ayodhya
December 29, 2023  09:44
The Ayodhya Dham rail station
The Ayodhya Dham rail station
Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla Temple at Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Ayodhya on December 30, during which he will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore to Ayodhya. 

 Many projects will be inaugurated along with the airport, railway station, highway and railway line doubling. 

Four major roads will also be inaugurated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking stock of the preparations of security arrangements before the Prime Minister's visit. 

Modi will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, a significant milestone in the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity. 

 The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore, boasts a modern three-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as lifts, escalators, food plazas and child care rooms. Notably, the station is 'accessible for all' and has been certified as a green station building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

 It is pertinent to note that the Prime Minister's vision for Ayodhya extends beyond the railway station. 

At approximately 11:15 am, he will flag off the Amrit Bharat trains, introducing a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country. The Amrit Bharat Express, an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches, promises an enhanced passenger experience with improved amenities including attractive seat designs, better luggage racks, mobile charging points, LED lights, CCTV and a public information system.

In a comprehensive move to bolster rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will dedicate three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore. 

Modi's Ayodhya visit also includes the inauguration of the newly built Ayodhya Airport and participation in a public program where the Prime Minister will dedicate numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich history and heritage. 

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.
 
 Additionally, the Prime Minister will also initiate the development and beautification of tourist facilities spanning from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, the construction of a visitor gallery for events like Deepotsav and the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple. -- ANI
