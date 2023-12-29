RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No information: MEA on Nijjar killing arrest report
December 29, 2023  21:12
Days after reports from Canada suggested that the country's police are close to arresting two men believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India on Friday said it has no information on the matter. 

"We certainly do not have any information on that," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. 

His remarks at a press briefing came when asked about a media report that said Canada may arrest two suspects in Nijjar's killing "within weeks". 

In a report, Canada's The Globe and Mail newspaper said the suspects are under police surveillance and are expected to be apprehended "in a matter of weeks". 

According to three anonymous sources quoted by the newspaper, the two suspected killers did not leave Canada following Nijjar's assassination in British Columbia and have been under police surveillance for months. 

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey city on June 18. -- PTI
