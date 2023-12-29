No information: MEA on Nijjar killing arrest report





"We certainly do not have any information on that," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.





His remarks at a press briefing came when asked about a media report that said Canada may arrest two suspects in Nijjar's killing "within weeks".





In a report, Canada's The Globe and Mail newspaper said the suspects are under police surveillance and are expected to be apprehended "in a matter of weeks".





According to three anonymous sources quoted by the newspaper, the two suspected killers did not leave Canada following Nijjar's assassination in British Columbia and have been under police surveillance for months.





The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey city on June 18. -- PTI

