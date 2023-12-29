Nitish arrives for JD-U meet, on agenda is...





Congress leaders start arriving at the residence of party leader Mukul Wasnik for the Congress National Alliance Committee Meeting.





Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel arrives at the state BJP office in Gandhinagar for the 2024 elections executive meeting.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh arrive at the Constitution Club to attend the party's national executive meeting. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says, "Today, JD(U) national executive meeting will take place. Discussions will be held on the current political scenario and financial environment of the country. Seat sharing will also be discussed."