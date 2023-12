NIA arrests five for human trafficking in Tripura

The probe agency carried out the operation with the help of the BSF and did not inform the state police about their plan, the officer added.





The arrests came days after BSF director general Nitin Agarwal visited the state and inspected unfenced borders and emphasised the need to fence those areas.





"As many as five persons were arrested for facilitating human trafficking from Bangladesh. They were identified as Suman Tripura (24), Kangfru Mog (31) and Amalesh Das from South Tripura district and Nachim Ali (60) and his son Jubel Ali (21) of Irani in Unakoti district," the officer said.





On November 8, the NIA had conducted operations in four bordering districts and arrested 20 people for facilitating cross border movement of illegal migrants. -- PTI

NIA teams arrived in the northeastern state on Thursday and made the arrests from Irani in Unakoti district and Belonia and Sabroom in South Tripura district, the officer said.