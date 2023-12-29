RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA arrests five for human trafficking in Tripura
December 29, 2023  20:37
image
The National Investigation Agency has arrested five persons from various parts of Tripura for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, a senior police officer said on Friday.

NIA teams arrived in the northeastern state on Thursday and made the arrests from Irani in Unakoti district and Belonia and Sabroom in South Tripura district, the officer said.

The probe agency carried out the operation with the help of the BSF and did not inform the state police about their plan, the officer added.

The arrests came days after BSF director general Nitin Agarwal visited the state and inspected unfenced borders and emphasised the need to fence those areas.

"As many as five persons were arrested for facilitating human trafficking from Bangladesh. They were identified as Suman Tripura (24), Kangfru Mog (31) and Amalesh Das from South Tripura district and Nachim Ali (60) and his son Jubel Ali (21) of Irani in Unakoti district," the officer said. 

On November 8, the NIA had conducted operations in four bordering districts and arrested 20 people for facilitating cross border movement of illegal migrants. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances