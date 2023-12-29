New Indian envoy to Sri Lanka calls on PM Gunawardena, discuss bilateral ties





Jha assumed charge as the high commissioner of India to Sri Lanka last week.





"High commissioner called on H.E PM @DCRGunawardena today. They discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to the multidimensional India-Sri Lanka relationship" the Indian mission posted on X.





They also emphasised that centuries-old linkages in Buddhism are central to the abiding connection between the people of the two countries.





A statement issued by the Sri Lankan government said that during the meeting, Prime Minister Gunawardena and high commissioner Jha discussed several issues such as the possibility of more Indian investments in the arena of the energy sector, joint projects on Trincomalee oil storage tanks, ports, railways and other sectors.





"They held a detailed discussion on economic ties and cooperation between the two countries and examined ways and means of expediting the proposed joint projects," the statement said. -- PTI

