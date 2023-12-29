RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata visits hospital for routine check-up
December 29, 2023  22:19
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday went to a state-run hospital here for a routine check-up of her left knee, which she had injured earlier this year while alighting from a helicopter. 

Banerjee went to the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital, where doctors conducted a few routine tests, she told reporters. 

"Don't worry, I am perfectly fine. I just came here for a check-up. I am walking normally now... around 20,000 steps daily, the CM said. I also interacted with the doctors and discussed some of the issues faced by the hospital," Banerjee said after she came out of the Woodburn Block around 7.30 pm. Banerjee, before boarding her car, conveyed her New Year greetings to people of the state. 

The chief minister suffered injuries on her left knee in June when her helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the IAF helipad in Sevoke near Siliguri. 

In September, her left knee was injured again during a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage
DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage

In several places, from roof-tops and flyovers, people showered petals and garlands on the truck.

EPL preview: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot
EPL preview: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot

Third-placed Aston Villa are the surprise package of the season and Unai Emery's side face relegation-threatened Burnley while fifth-placed Spurs host a resurgent Bournemouth who have 19 points from their last seven games.

Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed, India asks Pak
Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed, India asks Pak

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request for extraditing Saeed along with certain documents was recently sent to Islamabad.

Govt, ULFA ink peace pact, group to be disbanded; Shah says new dawn in Assam
Govt, ULFA ink peace pact, group to be disbanded; Shah says new dawn in Assam

Shah said the ULFA, the oldest insurgent group of Assam, agreed to abjure violence, disband the organisation and join the democratic process.

Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 7.8 pc in Nov
Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 7.8 pc in Nov

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a six-month low of 7.8 per cent in November due to a decline in the output of crude oil and cement sectors. The growth rate in the production of coal, fertiliser,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances