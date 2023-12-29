Kerala ex-judge deletes FB post on woman scribe after HC intervention





Former sub-judge S Sudeep made the objectionable remarks in a Facebook post while criticising her weekly TV show, a satirical news analysis programme.





He was booked by the police in July 2023.





The high court had earlier ordered the removal of the offending Facebook post but the social media giant had told the court that as per the court order, the post was restricted from being viewed in the country.





On December 20, Sudeep submitted before the court that he was unable to access the post to delete it permanently due to the restrictions imposed by the social media platform. -- PTI

