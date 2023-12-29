India reports 145 cases of Covid JN1 subvariant





The highest number of JN.1 variant cases have been reported from Kerala. The state reported 41 cases of the JN.1 subvariant, the majority of which were home isolated, official sources said.





Ahead of the New Year, both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1.





As per the latest updates, India reported 797 new Covid-19 cases and the active cases tally stand at 4,000 in the last 24 hours.JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny.





As of December 16, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 7,344 cases of Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries.

"A total of 145 cases of JN.1 variant have been reported till December 28. These samples were collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023," official sources told ANI.