RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Illegal building of Karni Sena murder accused razed in Jaipur
December 29, 2023  00:33
image
The Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation has demolished an illegal construction belonging to Rohit Singh Rathore, an accused in the murder of Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, an official said on Thursday.                 
A team of civic officials demolished the illegal construction in the Khatipura area with help from the local police.

Rathore is one of two shooters accused of killing the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief at his home on December 5.

Rathore and Nitin -- the other shooter -- were apprehended in Chandigarh on December 10.

According to the official, Rathore had built an unauthorised construction in the Khatipura area. This was removed by the civic team.

Acting on information regarding the illegal occupation, the civic body -- with the support of law enforcement -- demolished the illegal construction, the official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances