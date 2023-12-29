Illegal building of Karni Sena murder accused razed in Jaipur

A team of civic officials demolished the illegal construction in the Khatipura area with help from the local police.





Rathore is one of two shooters accused of killing the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief at his home on December 5.





Rathore and Nitin -- the other shooter -- were apprehended in Chandigarh on December 10.





According to the official, Rathore had built an unauthorised construction in the Khatipura area. This was removed by the civic team.





Acting on information regarding the illegal occupation, the civic body -- with the support of law enforcement -- demolished the illegal construction, the official added. -- PTI

