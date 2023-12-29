RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gujarat CID grills 20 flyers sent back by France
December 29, 2023  22:10
Passengers from the Nicaragua bound flight leave Mumbai airport/Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Passengers from the Nicaragua bound flight leave Mumbai airport/Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
At least 20 passengers from Gujarat who were on the Nicaragua-bound flight which was sent back mid-route from France have been quizzed by police in a bid to unearth a suspected illegal immigration network operating from the state, a senior official said on Friday. 

The Nicaragua-bound aircraft, an Airbus A340 carrying 276 passengers, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking. 

It landed in Mumbai in the early hours of December 26. According to a senior state Crime Investigation Department official, those passengers included at least 60 from Gujarat, who have already reached their respective native places in the state. 

They are being questioned by the department to find out whether they had any plans to cross into the United States of America illegally after reaching Latin America, the official said. 

"They were sent back from France. There was a rumour they had planned to enter the US illegally after landing in Nicaragua. In their statements, they told us they were going there as tourists. We are going into the details to find out who were the agents behind their trip," said SP Rajkumar, additional director general of police, CID -- Crime and Railways. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage
DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage

In several places, from roof-tops and flyovers, people showered petals and garlands on the truck.

EPL preview: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot
EPL preview: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot

Third-placed Aston Villa are the surprise package of the season and Unai Emery's side face relegation-threatened Burnley while fifth-placed Spurs host a resurgent Bournemouth who have 19 points from their last seven games.

Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed, India asks Pak
Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed, India asks Pak

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request for extraditing Saeed along with certain documents was recently sent to Islamabad.

Govt, ULFA ink peace pact, group to be disbanded; Shah says new dawn in Assam
Govt, ULFA ink peace pact, group to be disbanded; Shah says new dawn in Assam

Shah said the ULFA, the oldest insurgent group of Assam, agreed to abjure violence, disband the organisation and join the democratic process.

Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 7.8 pc in Nov
Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 7.8 pc in Nov

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a six-month low of 7.8 per cent in November due to a decline in the output of crude oil and cement sectors. The growth rate in the production of coal, fertiliser,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances