Gujarat CID grills 20 flyers sent back by France





The Nicaragua-bound aircraft, an Airbus A340 carrying 276 passengers, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking.





It landed in Mumbai in the early hours of December 26. According to a senior state Crime Investigation Department official, those passengers included at least 60 from Gujarat, who have already reached their respective native places in the state.





They are being questioned by the department to find out whether they had any plans to cross into the United States of America illegally after reaching Latin America, the official said.





"They were sent back from France. There was a rumour they had planned to enter the US illegally after landing in Nicaragua. In their statements, they told us they were going there as tourists. We are going into the details to find out who were the agents behind their trip," said SP Rajkumar, additional director general of police, CID -- Crime and Railways. -- PTI

