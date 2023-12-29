RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DMDK founder Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours
December 29, 2023  23:00
image
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder-leader and top yesteryear Tamil action star, Vijayakanth was on Friday laid to rest here with full state honours after tens of thousands of people paid their last respects. 

Mourners lined up on both sides of the roads as the decorated truck carrying the mortal remains crawled its way in a procession from Island Grounds near Marina beach to the premises of the DMDK headquarters at Koyambedu. 

In several places, from roof-tops and flyovers, people showered petals and garlands on the truck. 

It took well over three hours for the truck to traverse a distance of about 10.7 kilometers to reach the burial site on the DMDK's office premises. 

Following a gun salute, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin, state ministers, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and celebrities were in attendance. Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha, his sons Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian were consoled by the leaders. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage
DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage

In several places, from roof-tops and flyovers, people showered petals and garlands on the truck.

EPL preview: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot
EPL preview: Liverpool lead but City closing in on top 2 spot

Third-placed Aston Villa are the surprise package of the season and Unai Emery's side face relegation-threatened Burnley while fifth-placed Spurs host a resurgent Bournemouth who have 19 points from their last seven games.

Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed, India asks Pak
Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed, India asks Pak

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request for extraditing Saeed along with certain documents was recently sent to Islamabad.

Govt, ULFA ink peace pact, group to be disbanded; Shah says new dawn in Assam
Govt, ULFA ink peace pact, group to be disbanded; Shah says new dawn in Assam

Shah said the ULFA, the oldest insurgent group of Assam, agreed to abjure violence, disband the organisation and join the democratic process.

Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 7.8 pc in Nov
Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 7.8 pc in Nov

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a six-month low of 7.8 per cent in November due to a decline in the output of crude oil and cement sectors. The growth rate in the production of coal, fertiliser,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances