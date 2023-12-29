DMDK founder Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours

DMDK founder Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honoursDecember 29, 2023 23:00
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder-leader and top yesteryear Tamil action star, Vijayakanth was on Friday laid to rest here with full state honours after tens of thousands of people paid their last respects.
Mourners lined up on both sides of the roads as the decorated truck carrying the mortal remains crawled its way in a procession from Island Grounds near Marina beach to the premises of the DMDK headquarters at Koyambedu.
In several places, from roof-tops and flyovers, people showered petals and garlands on the truck.
It took well over three hours for the truck to traverse a distance of about 10.7 kilometers to reach the burial site on the DMDK's office premises.
Following a gun salute, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, state ministers, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and celebrities were in attendance. Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha, his sons Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian were consoled by the leaders. -- PTI