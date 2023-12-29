RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Deadlock over Kerala's Thrissur Pooram ends after CM holds meeting
December 29, 2023  23:34
File image
The impasse over conducting the renowned Thrissur Pooram festival ended on Friday after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided not to hike the rent for the Pooram exhibition ground by the Cochin Devaswom Board. 

The dispute originated when the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms threatened to limit the celebration to mere rituals unless the decision to hike the rent for the Pooram exhibition ground was withdrawn. 

The Chief Minister today held a meeting with all the stakeholders and directed to continue the existing rates, with the option to decide on the hike after the Pooram. 

The CM's office informed that the Devaswom officials accepted the suggestion. 

Pooram is an iconic festival in the country, and it should be held without any controversies, Vijayan said. 

The Devaswoms had alleged that the Cochin Devaswom Board had hiked the rent exorbitantly to Rs 2.20 crore from the existing Rs 39 lakh. -- PTI
