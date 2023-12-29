RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


China amends criminal law to punish bribe-givers
December 29, 2023  20:56
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Days after President Xi Jinping exhorted people to maintain personal integrity, China on Friday amended its criminal law to punish those giving bribes to officials as part of its anti-corruption drive. 

An amendment to the Criminal Law was passed by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature. 

The amended law, which will take effect on March 1, has intensified the fight against bribe-givers, stating that those offering bribes repeatedly, to multiple people, or parties involved in major national projects should be harshly punished. 

People who give bribes to staff members of supervisory, administrative, or judicial departments, or bribe in fields such as environment, finance, safety production, drug and food, social insurance, rescue relief, education, or healthcare, also need to face severe punishment, the law added. 

On December 4, President Xi warned senior ruling Communist Party officials to maintain personal integrity, set strict rules for relatives to keep them away from corruption and refrain from blindly following foreign examples and reckless actions. 

The top officials must set strict rules for their family members, relatives, and staff workers around them when it comes to the efforts against corruption, Xi told a meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party of China. -- PTI
