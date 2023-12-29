RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Canada: Shots fired at temple chief's son's home
December 29, 2023  10:09
Representational image
Shots were at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey. Following this, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been investigating the incident. 

 The firing happened on Wednesday (December 27) in the early morning at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey. 

The incident happened at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, Surrey. 

According to the Police no one was injured during the incident. According to the Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey Police, the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. 

 "On December 27, 2023 at approximately 8:03 am, Surrey RCMP responded a to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. 

"The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conduct of the investigation. Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP," the Surrey Police said in its press release.
