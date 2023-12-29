'Ayodhya will be world's biggest site of Hindutva'





"Unimaginable. We had never thought that Ayodhya, which has been neglected for the past 20 years, would take the form of such a big city today. I think that Ayodhya will be the biggest site of Hindutva at the international level," Ajay Pratap Singh said on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Temple here on January 22.





The research centre, also known as Ram Shodh Peeth, in the temple city's Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, was established in 2001 and it works to unearth any fact about Lord Ram hidden in history.





"The Ram Shodh Peeth was established in 2001, this is the only research centre on Lord Ram in India. We are doing research on Lord Ram here. Ram had given the message of harmony. Our work is to unearth any historically hidden fact and make people aware of it," he told ANI.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

