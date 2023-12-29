Attacks on Hindu temples in Canada: Police identifies suspect

Durham Regional Police have identified the suspect behind multiple break-and-enters at Hindu temples this year in Canada and he has been held for a bail hearing, the Durham Regional Police said in a media release.





Recently, in October, the 41-year-old Jagdish Pandher from Brampton, was caught while committing additional break-and-enters at Hindu temples in Canada's Pickering and Ajax.





According to a media release by the Durham Regional Police, on October 8, at approximately 12.45 am, members of the West Division responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress at a Hindu temple in the area of Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard in Pickering.





"A male was seen on security surveillance breaking into the temple and taking a large quantity of cash from the donation boxes," the release stated.





However, he fled the area before the police's arrival but was seen on surveillance footage later that morning committing 'additional break-and-enters at Hindu temples in Pickering and Ajax'.





The investigators have linked the same suspect to numerous other break-and-enters at Hindu temples throughout the year.





"These break-and-enters occurred in the Durham Region and around the Greater Toronto Area," the release said.





According to the release, although these offences occurred at places of worship, they do not appear to be hate crimes or motivated by hate.





Jagdish Pandher is facing charges for numerous offences, including break-and-enter place other than dwelling x4, possessing property obtained by crime under $5000 x4, break-and-enter with intent x1, and breach of probation x5, the release highlighted. -- ANI

