RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Attacks on Hindu temples in Canada: Police identifies suspect
December 29, 2023  14:07
image
Durham Regional Police have identified the suspect behind multiple break-and-enters at Hindu temples this year in Canada and he has been held for a bail hearing, the Durham Regional Police said in a media release.

Recently, in October, the 41-year-old Jagdish Pandher from Brampton, was caught while committing additional break-and-enters at Hindu temples in Canada's Pickering and Ajax.

According to a media release by the Durham Regional Police, on October 8, at approximately 12.45 am, members of the West Division responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress at a Hindu temple in the area of Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard in Pickering.

"A male was seen on security surveillance breaking into the temple and taking a large quantity of cash from the donation boxes," the release stated.

However, he fled the area before the police's arrival but was seen on surveillance footage later that morning committing 'additional break-and-enters at Hindu temples in Pickering and Ajax'.

The investigators have linked the same suspect to numerous other break-and-enters at Hindu temples throughout the year.

"These break-and-enters occurred in the Durham Region and around the Greater Toronto Area," the release said.

According to the release, although these offences occurred at places of worship, they do not appear to be hate crimes or motivated by hate.

Jagdish Pandher is facing charges for numerous offences, including break-and-enter place other than dwelling x4, possessing property obtained by crime under $5000 x4, break-and-enter with intent x1, and breach of probation x5, the release highlighted.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances