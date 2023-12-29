Actor-politician Vijayakanth's last rites to be performed today





His mortal remains are to be taken from the Koyambedu office to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage.





From 6 am to 1 pm on Friday, Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be kept there.





Later by 1 pm again mortal remains will be taken to the Koyambedu office and the last rites will be held in the Koyambedu DMDK office by 4.45 pm.





MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor Sathyaraj paid tribute to DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth.





Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.





Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.





Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. -- ANI

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth, passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.