A blues fest in Feb may have a CM playing





"Uber cool... we need you out here at the @mahindrablues in Feb @SangmaConrad," Mahindra wrote on X.





The performance during his recent band reunion in Tura, which was shared on Sangma's Instagram handle, received over 17,000 views on Friday.





In his reply, the Meghalaya chief minister said, "Would love to @anandmahindra... need more practice though".





Sangma used to perform with his band Saga during his college days in Delhi and would often meet up with the band members for private jam sessions. The chief minister frequently shares videos of himself playing the electric guitar, covering songs by Iron Maiden and other popular rock metal bands. PTI

