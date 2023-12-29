RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
797 new Covid cases in India, highest in 225 days!
December 29, 2023  12:33
image
India has logged 797 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 225 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,091, the health ministry said on Friday. 

 Five new fatalities due to Covid-- two from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. 

A total of 145 cases of JN.1 variant have been reported till 28th December, these samples were collected between 21 November and 18th December 2023.

 The country had recorded 865 new cases on May 19. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but the cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. 

 The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances