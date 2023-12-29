40 stages, 1400 artistes... Ayodhya's party with PM





From the airport through Dharma Path and Ram Path to the railway station, over 1,400 local artists will present cultural performances on around 40 stages.





Furthermore, 30 local artists will showcase their talents at the airport meeting venue.





"As per the Chief Minister's instructions, the Culture Department has made robust preparations for the Prime Minister's grand welcome. A total of 40 stages will be set up during PM Modi's roadshow, featuring presentations by over 1400 local artists.





A huge stage will be made at Gate Number 3 of the airport, and five stages will be placed between the Airport and Saket Petrol Pump. Along the Dharma Path, artists will showcase their performances on 26 stages," the CMO said in a press release.





The essence of Uttar Pradesh's culture will gracefully unfold on five stages along the Ram Path and three stages spanning from Arundhati Parking to Tedhi Bazaar and the Railway Station. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Ayodhya.





"The Culture Department has also made extensive preparations for this. Vaibhav Mishra from Ayodhya will blow the 'conch'.





Meanwhile, Mohit Chaurasia, coming from the Kashi, will play the 'damru' and Khajan Singh and Mahipal, along with their team from Mathura, will leave their mark through the performance of 'Bam Rasiya', the CMO added. Mathura's popular 'Mayur' dance will grace several stages.





In the sequence of cultural programs, 'Ramnagari' will be adorned with the colours of various cultures, including 'Avadhi', 'Vantangiya', and 'Faruwahi'. Ragini Srivastava from Lucknow and Brajesh Pandey from Sultanpur will enchant the audience with 'Avadhi' folk dance, while Sugam Singh Shekhawat from Gorakhpur will introduce the art of 'Vantangia' dance. -- ANI

