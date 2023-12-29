RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
40 stages, 1400 artistes... Ayodhya's party with PM
December 29, 2023  16:09
image
To extend a magnificent welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cultural Department is actively preparing several cultural events as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

 From the airport through Dharma Path and Ram Path to the railway station, over 1,400 local artists will present cultural performances on around 40 stages. 

 Furthermore, 30 local artists will showcase their talents at the airport meeting venue. 

 "As per the Chief Minister's instructions, the Culture Department has made robust preparations for the Prime Minister's grand welcome. A total of 40 stages will be set up during PM Modi's roadshow, featuring presentations by over 1400 local artists. 

A huge stage will be made at Gate Number 3 of the airport, and five stages will be placed between the Airport and Saket Petrol Pump. Along the Dharma Path, artists will showcase their performances on 26 stages," the CMO said in a press release. 

The essence of Uttar Pradesh's culture will gracefully unfold on five stages along the Ram Path and three stages spanning from Arundhati Parking to Tedhi Bazaar and the Railway Station. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Ayodhya. 

 "The Culture Department has also made extensive preparations for this. Vaibhav Mishra from Ayodhya will blow the 'conch'. 

Meanwhile, Mohit Chaurasia, coming from the Kashi, will play the 'damru' and Khajan Singh and Mahipal, along with their team from Mathura, will leave their mark through the performance of 'Bam Rasiya', the CMO added. Mathura's popular 'Mayur' dance will grace several stages. 

In the sequence of cultural programs, 'Ramnagari' will be adorned with the colours of various cultures, including 'Avadhi', 'Vantangiya', and 'Faruwahi'. Ragini Srivastava from Lucknow and Brajesh Pandey from Sultanpur will enchant the audience with 'Avadhi' folk dance, while Sugam Singh Shekhawat from Gorakhpur will introduce the art of 'Vantangia' dance. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances