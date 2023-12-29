RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 schoolgirls run over by train during track trial in MP
December 29, 2023  00:25
Two Class X girls died late on Thursday evening after being hit by a train that was being operated as part of tests on a newly-laid track in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order an inquiry, an official said. 

Babli Masare and Radhika Bhaskar, both 17 years of age, died in Kailod Hala area when a newly constructed track was being tested by running a train, an official release said. 

"The girls were run over while crossing the tracks on their way home after tuition. This was the first time a train had passed on the route. Later, MP minister and local MLA Tulsiram Silawat informed Vaishnaw about the accident, following which the latter directed the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam to conduct an inquiry," the release said. 

DRM Rajnish Kumar told PTI a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Railway Protection Force. 

"After the doubling of tracks, people were being warned through different means for the last two days about the train trial on this route. They were told they should not come onto the tracks in an unauthorized manner," the DRM said. -- PTI
