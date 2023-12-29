1.5L Palestinians forced to flee central Gaza





The BBC reports that witnesses and Hamas's armed wing reported that tanks had reached the eastern outskirts of Bureij camp.Israel's military recently expanded its ground offensive to target Bureij and nearby Nuseirat and Maghazi camps.





Israeli bombardment also killed dozens of people across Gaza on Thursday, the Hamas-run health ministry said.





Egypt has confirmed that it has put forward a three-stage proposal to stop the fighting which ends with a ceasefire.

An estimated 150,000 Palestinians are being forced to flee areas of central Gaza, the UN has said, as Israeli forces advance on refugee camps there.