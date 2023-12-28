Youth tries to set college student on fire in Ayodhya, held after encounter





The police arrested 19-year-old Ashu following an encounter in which a policeman and the accused received bullet injuries.





The locals rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams and took her to the local government hospital from where she was taken to the district hospital and then referred to the Lucknow trauma centre, the police said.

The incident took place near a culvert located on the Lalganj-Jaisinghmau Road in Taarun police station area on Wednesday when she had left her home for college in the morning. -- PTI

A jilted lover in Ayodhya poured petrol on a college student and tried to set her on fire but she saved her life by jumping into a water-filled pit on the roadside, police said on Thursday.