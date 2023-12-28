Yogi to inspect Ayodhya prep ahead of PM's visit





There has been a delay due to dense fog the city since early morning but he is expected to arrive soon, they said.





After arriving, he will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple and pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman. Following this, he will have a "darshan" of Ram Lalla and then inspect the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple, a senior official told PTI.





Ramesh Das, a 'pujari' at the ancient Hanumangarhi temple said, "We have received information that he will be coming to our temple to pay obeisance to Hanumanji".





Any dignitary, customarily, after arriving in the city first visits the Hanumangarhi temple, abode of the residing deity of Ayodhya, he said. Sources said that the chief minister may also inspect the newly built airport of Ayodhya. However, there is no official word on it yet.





Prime Minister Modi will visit the temple town on December 30 to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the airport. He will also address a rally, officials had said earlier.

