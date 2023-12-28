What Putin told Jaishankar about 'our friend' Modi





Putin's remarks came on Wednesday when visiting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on him at the Kremlin.





"We are very pleased to note that despite the current turbulences in the world, relations with our traditional friends in Asia, with India and the Indian people are making steady headway," Putin said.





The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.





"We know Prime Minister Modi's position and we have repeatedly spoken about this the position concerning his attitude to complex processes, including hotspots, to the situation in Ukraine," Putin said.





"I have repeatedly informed him about the situation around this conflict. I know about his desire to do everything to resolve this problem peacefully, but we will now talk more about it. We will provide you with additional information about this situation," Putin said.





Putin said he would be happy to see "our friend", Prime Minister Modi in Russia. "We will have an opportunity to discuss the current issues and talk about the prospects for developing Russian-Indian relations. We have to cover a lot of ground," Putin said.





"So I would like to ask you to convey to him my best wishes and please, give him our invitation we are looking forward to seeing him in Russia," Putin said. He acknowledged that India's domestic political calendar is not simple.





"It is complicated considering that India will hold general elections to parliament. We wish success to our friends in India. We believe we will maintain our traditional friendly ties in any alignment of political forces," Putin, who is seeking a fifth term in office in March next year, said.

