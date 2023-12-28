Vijayakanth was battling Covid





Earlier in the day, the party informed through a post on its official X handle that Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.





His mortal remains were brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly.





Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.





Suffering from cough and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.





Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. -- ANI

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai aged 71 after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.