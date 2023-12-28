TN announces state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral





As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced. The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers. PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral. In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.