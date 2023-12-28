TN announces state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral

TN announces state honours for Vijayakanth's funeralDecember 28, 2023 10:56
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral. In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.
As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced. The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers. PTI