RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex hits fresh all-time highs in early trade
December 28, 2023  10:02
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade on Thursday amid optimism over the country's macroeconomic fundamentals, firm global market trends, and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Rallying for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 322.08 points to reach its new lifetime peak of 72,360.51 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 90.85 points to reach its all-time high of 21,745.60. 

 Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ITC, Nestle and Tata Steel were the major gainers. UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, and Axis Bank were among the laggards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances