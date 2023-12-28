RGV's expulsion from Andhra urged over film shoot





Ravipati Sai Krishna, Telugu Desham Party, Youth president of Guntur district took out a foot march against Varma and garlanded his poster with slippers.





He also questioned DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy for giving an appointment to Varma.





Notably, on Wednesday Varma met DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and lodged a written complaint against AP Parirakshana Samithi president Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao for his alleged comment offering Rs 1 crore bounty on Varma's head.





The TDP has also filed a petition in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh high courts against the movie, which is scheduled to be released on December 29.





The call for prohibition stems from concerns that his latest movie may serve as a tool for strategy and contribute to the propagation of animosity within society, leading to conflicts between political parties.





The film is about the circumstances surrounding the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. -- ANI

