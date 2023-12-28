RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RGV's expulsion from Andhra urged over film shoot
December 28, 2023  22:22
Ram Gopal Varma/File image
Ram Gopal Varma/File image
After a row erupted over Ram Gopal Varma's latest film Vyooham based on the politics of Andhra Pradesh, several leaders have demanded the expulsion of the filmmaker from the state.  

Ravipati Sai Krishna, Telugu Desham Party, Youth president of Guntur district took out a foot march against Varma and garlanded his poster with slippers. 

He also questioned DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy for giving an appointment to Varma.  

Notably, on Wednesday Varma met DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and lodged a written complaint against AP Parirakshana Samithi president Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao for his alleged comment offering Rs 1 crore bounty on Varma's head.  

The TDP has also filed a petition in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh high courts against the movie, which is scheduled to be released on December 29.  

The call for prohibition stems from concerns that his latest movie may serve as a tool for strategy and contribute to the propagation of animosity within society, leading to conflicts between political parties.  

The film is about the circumstances surrounding the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances