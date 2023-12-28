RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Qatar court commutes death sentence to eight Indian nationals: MEA
December 28, 2023  15:56
EAM S Jaishankar
Update: A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday. 

 "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement. 

 The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance in October. 

 The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022. 

The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities. India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

 "Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the statement said. Noting that a detailed judgement was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps. 

 "Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said. PTI
