Protesting wrestlers past their prime: WFI prez





The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.





At the same time, following its decision, the ministry instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).





"These players are past their prime. Like you must have seen with Bajrang Punia, he lost his last match by 10-0. Now they have left wrestling for politics. Rahul Gandhi went to meet them and wrestled with them on the mat. This is not something players do," Sanjay Singh told ANI.





On Wednesday morning, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had reached Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district and interacted with wrestlers, including Olympian Bajrang Punia.





On wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang returning their awards, he said that it is a personal matter.





"But they should not do so because the money and emotions of our citizens made them the stars they are today," he added. On further course of action, Sanjay Singh said that the federation will talk to the government. -- ANI

