RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
President Putin invites Modi to visit Russia
December 28, 2023  00:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi
President Vladimir Putin Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year, saying it will give them an opportunity to discuss all current issues and talk about the outlook for the development of bilateral relations. 

"We will be glad to see our friend, Mr. Prime Minister Modi in Russia," Putin told External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who called on the Russian leader at the Kremlin. 

"We will be able to discuss all current issues, talk about the outlook for the development of Russian-Indian relations. We have a very large amount of work to do," the Russian leader was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency. 

He asked the Indian minister to pass on to Modi his best wishes and an invitation to come to Russia. 

Putin said that he realised India will be busy with internal affairs next year as the country is poised to hold a parliamentary election. 

Jaishankar, who is here on a five-day official visit to Russia, earlier met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. 

During a joint media appearance along with Lavrov after their talks, 

Jaishankar said he was confident that Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will meet for an annual summit next year. 

In his opening remarks earlier, Jaishankar said that the two leaders have been in frequent contact. 

The summit between the prime minister of India and the Russian president is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two sides. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances