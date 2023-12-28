Paramilitary forces deployed at Israel Embassy





Visuals from the area showed heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, with restricted movement around the premises on Thursday morning.





Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israeli Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.





The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm.





Later on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was roped in to investigate the incident.





Delhi police have zeroed in on two 'suspects' after examining the CCTV footage of the area. Officials have however not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same.





According to sources, two persons roaming near the Israel embassy on Tuesday evening have emerged as suspects in the alleged 'blast' incident. -- ANI

