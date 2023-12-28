RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Paramilitary forces deployed at Israel Embassy
December 28, 2023  09:50
A sniffer dog at the Israeli embassy
A sniffer dog at the Israeli embassy
Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, two days after the police received a call about a 'blast' being heard near the area.

Visuals from the area showed heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, with restricted movement around the premises on Thursday morning.

Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israeli Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm.

Later on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was roped in to investigate the incident.

Delhi police have zeroed in on two 'suspects' after examining the CCTV footage of the area. Officials have however not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same.

According to sources, two persons roaming near the Israel embassy on Tuesday evening have emerged as suspects in the alleged 'blast' incident. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances