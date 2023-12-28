Kerala journalist associations protest police action over Mahila Morcha coverage





The Kerala Union Working Journalists and Thiruvananthapuram Press Club alleged that Museum police in the state capital issued notices to three mediapersons seeking their appearance before the team investigating a case of alleged trespass at the residence of the DGP by Mahila Morcha activists.





It said that the mediapersons of the right-leaning Janam TV and Janmabhumi daily were charged with offences under serious sections of the IPC, including for conspiracy and rioting.





"This is an encroachment on the freedom of the press and a flagrant abuse of power," KUWJ state president MV Vineetha and general secretary Kiran Babu said in a statement.





They also urged the Kerala police to withdraw the case and rectify the mistake. -- PTI

Various journalist associations in Kerala on Wednesday protested the police action against mediapersons who covered a protest by the Mahila Morcha at the state police chief's official residence here last week.