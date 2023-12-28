RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Juniors can question top leadership in Cong: Rahul
December 28, 2023  17:01
image
"There is a battle of two ideologies in the country," says Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Nagpur.

"Unemployment is at its highest now in the last 40 years," says Rahul at the rally on the occasion of the 139th foundation day of the Congress party. 

He said that vice chancellors should be appointed on the basis of merit but not because they belong to a particular organisation. He added that unlike in BJP,  even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders.

The Congress is kickstarting its campaign for the next year's Lok Sabha elections with its mega rally 'Hain Tayyar Hum' at Nagpur city today.    

Rahul added that the Congress will undertake a caste census after coming to power at the Centre. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'
'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

Virat Kohli came into the Centurion Test with only one proper net session on Christmas eve but India batting coach Vikram Rathour categorical said that at this stage of his career, the former captain doesn't need to train a lot.

'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'
'How will Rabada ever surpass Dale Steyn's record?'

Kagiso Rabada is already in the pantheon of great South African fast bowlers, but if the Proteas play only a limited number of Tests a year, he can never surpass Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets, reckoned Makhaya Ntini on Tuesday.

I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat
I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh.

Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched
Blast near Israel embassy rocks Delhi, all staff safe; search op launched

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

India's chess players robbed in Spain
India's chess players robbed in Spain

Women's IM Mounika Akshaya and WGM Srija Seshadri were away for an evening walk and IM CRG Krishna was sleeping inside the room while burglars entered the apartment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances