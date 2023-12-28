Juniors can question top leadership in Cong: Rahul





"Unemployment is at its highest now in the last 40 years," says Rahul at the rally on the occasion of the 139th foundation day of the Congress party.





He said that vice chancellors should be appointed on the basis of merit but not because they belong to a particular organisation. He added that unlike in BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders.





The Congress is kickstarting its campaign for the next year's Lok Sabha elections with its mega rally 'Hain Tayyar Hum' at Nagpur city today.





Rahul added that the Congress will undertake a caste census after coming to power at the Centre.

"There is a battle of two ideologies in the country," says Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Nagpur.