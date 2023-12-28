Jharkhand BJP releases 'chargesheet' against Soren govt





Releasing the 'charge sheet' in Ranchi a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Soren government, BJP Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi said the tenure of the JMM-led government is marked by corruption, deteriorating law and order and unfulfilled promises.





The document, he said, highlights the failure of the Soren government to fulfill promises made by the chief minister when it assumed power four years ago like providing five lakh jobs and unemployment allowance, besides various assurances given to women and tribals in the state.





The JMM-Congress-RJD government helmed by Soren will complete four years in power on Friday. The government has decided to celebrate the occasion in a grand way and distribute thousands of appointment letters at a function to be held at the Morabadi ground in Ranchi. -- PTI

While on Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand BJP today released a 20-page Arop Patra' (charge sheet) highlighting the alleged failures of the Hemant Soren government in the state during the four years of its reign.