'It will be Rahul vs Modi in 2024 polls'
December 28, 2023  17:29
image
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday that the contest in 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

 Narayan, after attending the Karnataka BJP leaders meeting held on Thursday to chalk out strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, said while speaking to ANI, "The people of Karnataka want Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister once again with no second thoughts..." 

 "It will be a comparison between Narendra Modi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji. Imagine when they (voters) look up to Narendra Modi and think of voting for Rahul Gandhi ji. No chance. So its Narendra Modi ji vs Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader added. "Ninety percent of people will prefer Narendra Modi. They will reject Rahul. We are very sure we are going to win these elections," he said. -- ANI
