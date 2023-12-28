India hands over second tranche of $2.5 mn for Palestinian refugees





"The government of India, today, released the second tranche' a $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, fulfilling its annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2023-24, to support the Agency's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees," the Indian Embassy statement read. -- ANI

